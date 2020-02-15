Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > After Kashmir Valley visit, French envoy says lift curbs soon

After Kashmir Valley visit, French envoy says lift curbs soon

Indian Express Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TweetInder

TweetInder RT @Nidhi: Now, the French Envoy calls for lifting of all curbs in Kashmir soon, right after his visit to the Valley with 24 other foreign… 44 seconds ago

WaqarUl23468526

UK's Insafian RT @ZKhanOfficial: After Turkish President #Erdogan Supports #Pakistan on #Kashmir, India Asks #Turkey Not to Interfere in their 'Internal… 7 minutes ago

tweets_fa

Firoz فیروز ফিরোজ RT @IndianExpress: #SundayExpress | After Kashmir Valley visit, French envoy says lift curbs soon https://t.co/lYMwkQNwYn 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.