Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh can`t meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in large group: Delhi Police
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () Delhi Police on Sunday (February 16) said that they have asked the Shaheen Bagh protesters to form a delegation which wants to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and they will try to arrange a meeting.
On Delhi Police Raising Day Home Minister Amit Shah said that the police force deserves respect, at a time the forces are under increasing public scrutiny for its alleged brutal crackdown on students and dissenters of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Amit Shah, quoting the Prime Minister, said that the...
Anti-CAA protestors attempted to march to Union Home Minister's residence. However, the march was cancelled as Delhi police denied permission. The protest march was led by protestors camping at Delhi's..
