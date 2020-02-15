Global  

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh can`t meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in large group: Delhi Police

Zee News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Delhi Police on Sunday (February 16) said that they have asked the Shaheen Bagh protesters to form a delegation which wants to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and they will try to arrange a meeting. 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Amit Shah defends Delhi Police, they are nobody's enemy| OneIndia News

Amit Shah defends Delhi Police, they are nobody's enemy| OneIndia News 02:42

 On Delhi Police Raising Day Home Minister Amit Shah said that the police force deserves respect, at a time the forces are under increasing public scrutiny for its alleged brutal crackdown on students and dissenters of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Amit Shah, quoting the Prime Minister, said that the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Why Shaheen Bagh protestors cancelled march to Amit Shah's house [Video]Watch: Why Shaheen Bagh protestors cancelled march to Amit Shah's house

Anti-CAA protestors attempted to march to Union Home Minister's residence. However, the march was cancelled as Delhi police denied permission. The protest march was led by protestors camping at Delhi's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

‘100 percent in favour of CAA’: Kailash Kher [Video]‘100 percent in favour of CAA’: Kailash Kher

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher expressed his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kher responded to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No appointment, but Shaheen Bagh protesters insist on meeting Amit Shah on Sunday

A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the...
IndiaTimes

Shaheen Bagh protesters insist on meeting Shah

A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayHindu

