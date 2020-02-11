Global  

Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library.
Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Paramilitary attacking Jamia students

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

Cops rain lathis on anti-CAA marchers in Delhi

Cops rain lathis on anti-CAA marchers in Delhi*New Delhi:* The Delhi police on Monday resorted to lathicharge when scores of students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and residents of Jamia Nagar pushed...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

mir_salika

Mir Salika RT @Nehr_who: CCTV footage of JAMIA libraray clearly shows that Delhi was brutally attacking students Waiting for Sudhir and Amit Malviya… 4 seconds ago

BigMirrorNews

The Big Mirror Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15 https://t.co/G6NxrNZUEp https://t.co/oFjRBq25nH 1 minute ago

inzamam_junaid

VEER BHAGAT SINGH LOVER RT @IndiaToday: A new CCTV footage of #Jamiaviolence has emerged which captures what happened at Jamia's Old Reading Hall on December 15.… 1 minute ago

SweetCookiesme

Arvind RT @PragativadiNews: Jamia violence: CCTV Footage Released By JCC Shows "Brutality of Delhi Police" #LatestNews #JamiaViolence #JamiaProtes… 2 minutes ago

munnachatterjee

প্রসেনজিৎ চ্যাটাজ্জী RT @EconomicTimes: #Jamia violence: New CCTV footage shows Delhi Police attacking students in library Download the ET App here: https://t.… 2 minutes ago

