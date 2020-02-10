Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Narendra Modi > Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

IndiaTimes Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 63-feet tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi later today. The 'pancha loha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. PM will unveil the statue during the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre here.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Portuguese President meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

Watch: Portuguese President meets PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi 02:16

 Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. The Portuguese President and PM Modi met at Hyderabad house. Earlier, the Portuguese President received guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Portug

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

On Valentine's Day, here's what Shaheen Bagh protesters want [Video]On Valentine's Day, here's what Shaheen Bagh protesters want

Shaheen Bagh protestors want to celebrate Valentine's Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protestors held heart-shaped cutouts. which read 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh'. Protest against CAA..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published

oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia [Video]oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia

AS INDIA'S NEIGHBOUR CHINA CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS HORROR, INDIA HAS BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON THE DEVELOPMENTS AS THE DEATH TOLL HAS CROSSED 900 WITH MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND CONFIRMED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Varanasi rickshaw puller invites PM Modi to daughter’s wedding, receives congratulatory letter from him

When Mangal Kewat, a resident of Domri village in Ramnagar at Varanasi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting him to his daughter's wedding,...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will work rapidly: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the trust set up for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will work "rapidly". "A trust has been formed...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.