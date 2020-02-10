Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 63-feet tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya in Varanasi later today. The 'pancha loha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure. PM will unveil the statue during the inauguration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre here.


