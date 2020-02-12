Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row at Ramlila Maidan here, after his party registered a massive victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls.
Kejriwal was administered the oath of office and secrecy by...
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called minister designate for dinner on Saturday. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was seen arriving at Kejriwal’s residence. Kejriwal is to take oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.