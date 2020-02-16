Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi Police > Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Amit Shah

Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Amit Shah

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday suggested the Delhi Police to remain calm while dealing with those disrupting law and order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Amit Shah defends Delhi Police, they are nobody's enemy| OneIndia News

Amit Shah defends Delhi Police, they are nobody's enemy| OneIndia News 02:42

 On Delhi Police Raising Day Home Minister Amit Shah said that the police force deserves respect, at a time the forces are under increasing public scrutiny for its alleged brutal crackdown on students and dissenters of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Amit Shah, quoting the Prime Minister, said that the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah speaks on 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police [Video]Amit Shah speaks on 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police

Amit Shah speaks on 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:18Published

Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News [Video]Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM; PM Modi inaugurates projects in Varanasi; Shaheen Bagh protesters to meet Amit Shah soon?; Pakistan likely to remain on FATF grey list; New Jamia footage shows..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh protesters yet to receive police nod for march to Amit Shah's residence

New Delhi: Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have called for a march till Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Sunday, have not yet received...
Mid-Day

Amit Shah attends 73rd Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police, remembers Vallabhbhai Patel

Apart from Shah, Puducherry governor Kiran Bedi also attended the 73rd Raising Day Parade. 
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Barshabiswas2

Barsha biswas RT @Aakar__Patel: Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Amit Shah - The Economic Times “Miscreants”. https://t.c… 2 hours ago

PreciousKashmir

Precious kashmir Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah https://t.co/IVNT5xjZOs https://t.co/9xW0pxwEvo 5 hours ago

DKashmirimages

Kashmir Images Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants: Shah https://t.co/nLFWuvNbmo https://t.co/AVDulFhOaw 5 hours ago

kesava_ananth

kesava Ramakrishnan Delhi Police should remain calm despite all ‘anger and provocation’: Amit Shah | India News,The Indian Express. Yes… https://t.co/7baI4GKKRV 6 hours ago

Vasuja1n

Vasu Jain (VJ) RT @EconomicTimes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday suggested that the Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with those disr… 6 hours ago

ssalamatullah

Shaikh Salamatullah @htTweets What does it implies? Shall we stop education and vandalise institutions as Delhi police or educated peop… https://t.co/fqTN0Q2rZc 6 hours ago

ssalamatullah

Shaikh Salamatullah @Pun_Starr What does it implies? Shall we stop education and vandalize institution as Delhi police are doing or edu… https://t.co/D6cILFWvpd 6 hours ago

prasanto

PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو Delhi Police should remain calm while dealing with miscreants [in college libraries]: Amit Shah https://t.co/PtDaA2QorZ 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.