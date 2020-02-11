Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on December 15
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* The Jamia Coordination Committee, which includes students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police personnel can be seen caning students in the library on December 15 last year. Police said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it...
