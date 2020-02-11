Global  

Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on December 15

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Jamia Coordination Committee, which includes students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police personnel can be seen caning students in the library on December 15 last year. Police said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it...
News video: Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News

Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News 01:11

 New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library. The 42 second CCTV clip released by the Jamia coordination committee on social media shows police enter the reading room on campus in riot...

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Paramilitary attacking Jamia students

The Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary and police...
IndiaTimes

Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15

A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library.
DNA

Tweets about this

LeoTwitz

 RT @editorji: Jamia Coordination Committee releases new CCTV footage of #DelhiPolice assaulting students in #Jamia library on December 15 #… 5 minutes ago

rpsinha393

R P Sinha @timesofindia got manna, but forgot to note: students in libraries don't study with their face covered? Jamia com… https://t.co/0tEiddHo2J 16 minutes ago

vk43nd

Er:Vivek Kumar RT @EconomicTimes: #Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15 | https://t.co/Lb1AMi… 31 minutes ago

shemin_joy

Shemin Jamia releases video of attack on students in library https://t.co/eNVUvF1Fxk 32 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15 https://t.co/EmugtFdouQ 37 minutes ago

MersalThala

ThalaThalapathy RT @NewIndianXpress: The Jamia Coordination Committee, which includes students and alumni of the #JamiaMilliaIslamia released a CCTV footag… 38 minutes ago

ThkGodImAtheist

ThankGod ImAnAtheist The StatesmanJamia Coordination Committee releases video footage of ...Those opposing the amended law say it discri… https://t.co/YHV6ULzera 45 minutes ago

BagalueSunab

Caribbean disaster Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15 https://t.co/x6t3jdEFZa via @economictimes 1 hour ago

