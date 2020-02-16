Jamia committee releases video of December 15 police brutality on students at campus library
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () The Jamia Coordination Committee on Sunday (February 16) released a video which shows paramilitary and police personnel entering the University library and beating up the students. The video has drawn sharp reactions from several political leaders, who have condemned the severe police action on students.
