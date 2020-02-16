Global  

Jamia committee releases video of December 15 police brutality on students at campus library

Zee News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The Jamia Coordination Committee on Sunday (February 16) released a video which shows paramilitary and police personnel entering the University library and beating up the students. The video has drawn sharp reactions from several political leaders, who have condemned the severe police action on students.
News video: Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News

Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News 01:11

 New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library. The 42 second CCTV clip released by the Jamia coordination committee on social media shows police enter the reading room on campus in riot...

Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library [Video]Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi have accused Indian police of barging into a library and attacking those studying inside. CCTV footage from the reading room of the library..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Police officer saves woman falling from train at Indian railway station [Video]Police officer saves woman falling from train at Indian railway station

This is the moment a police officer rescued a female passenger after she slipped while boarding a moving train at Bhubaneswar railway station in eastern India. The woman fell into the gap between..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published


Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on December 15

*New Delhi:* The Jamia Coordination Committee, which includes students and alumni of the Jamia Millia Islamia, has released a CCTV footage in which paramilitary...
Mid-Day

Video of purported police brutality inside library not released by Jamia Millia Islamia: University

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday clarified that it has not released the new video which is circulating on social media showing some men in paramilitary and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

MamtaSh07063953

Mamta Sharma brozgar parshikashit sanatak btc, RT @ZeeNews: Jamia committee releases video of December 15 police brutality on students at campus library https://t.co/mx5NmuxEyI 3 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Jamia committee releases video of December 15 police brutality on students at campus library https://t.co/mx5NmuxEyI 13 minutes ago

PrameshRastogi

Pramesh Rastogi RT @bsindia: What actually happened in Jamia Millia Islamia library on Dec 15? Panel releases video. #Jamiaviolence https://t.co/I3WtRgK… 25 minutes ago

Deep00346006

Deep Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15 https://t.co/Rs7ZTWZbaq via @timesofindia 37 minutes ago

AJITKOLLIMADA

K AJIT AIYAPPA RT @EconomicTimes: #Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15 | https://t.co/Lb1AMi… 37 minutes ago

Biswaji77243562

ram Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on Dec 15 https://t.co/vDeEtIeyN9 via @timesofindia 39 minutes ago

BabuaaC

babuaa.com Jamia committee releases video of paramilitary personnel attacking students in library on December 15 | https://t.co/CrJ6Bt31dl 39 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard What actually happened in Jamia Millia Islamia library on Dec 15? Panel releases video. #Jamiaviolence https://t.co/I3WtRgKZqR 39 minutes ago

