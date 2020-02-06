Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: The show has ended, but there's no end to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fan-wars

Bigg Boss 13: The show has ended, but there's no end to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fan-wars

Bollywood Life Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fans do not stop their wars even after the show has ended. #HistoricWinnerSid and #PublicKaWinnerAsim are the top two trends today
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey

Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey 03:50

 Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at their time in house.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Says He Really Liked Rashami Desai, Gets Into Another Fight With Asim Riaz

In a special Aap Ki Adalat session with Rajat Sharma the contestants talked about their issues and Sidharth talked about his relationship with Rashami and their falling out.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Salman Khan’s TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 13 | Thappad [Video]Taapsee Pannu SLAMS Salman Khan’s TV Reality Show Bigg Boss 13 | Thappad

Taapsee Pannu recently slammed Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Watch the video to see what she has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's sensuous dance leaves netizens amused

The Grand Finale night of Bigg Boss Season 13 proved to be an extravagant evening filled with spectacular performances and endless entertainment. Finalists...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsBollywood LifeDNA

'Bigg Boss 13' promo: Asim questions Sidharth's loyalty towards Arti, Shehnaz stands by and then fights with Shukla

'Bigg Boss 13' episode has taken an interesting twist with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fighting, and Shehnaz Gill standing for and then fighting with Sidharth
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fizzy_brown06

Shilpa ◟̽◞̽◟̽◞̽ (AsimSquad) RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: The show has ended, but there's no end to Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz's fan-wars #AsimRiaz #BiggBoss1… 4 seconds ago

Rashami64681580

masila (Rashami fans) RT @PoojaSr12: For the first time, m nt going to miss Bigg Boss, aftr it's ovr.. M more than happy that the biased show has ended finaly,… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.