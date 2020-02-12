Alia Varun Angels RT @bollywood_life: 65th Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan's towel moment steals the show — watch video #KaranJohar #V… 6 hours ago vishnu s 65th Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan’s towel moment steals the show — watch video… https://t.co/uA7zAPEEEu 6 hours ago BollywoodLife 65th Filmfare Awards 2020: Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan's towel moment steals the show — watch video… https://t.co/cbyeWnNVyK 6 hours ago SpotboyE WOW!😍 Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal groove to the beats of the song Malhari at the 65th Filmfare Awards and they… https://t.co/ts6awSe2xr 6 hours ago Global News Ranveer Singh’s golden outfit grab all limelight as he returns with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Varun… https://t.co/ErStJcfpfm 7 hours ago mona RT @ZoomTV: .@RanveerOfficial and @vickykaushal09 put on their dancing shoes at the 65th Filmfare Awards #FilmfareAward #FilmfareAwards202… 7 hours ago Zoom TV .@RanveerOfficial and @vickykaushal09 put on their dancing shoes at the 65th Filmfare Awards #FilmfareAward… https://t.co/AS4qnN2i03 8 hours ago Global News 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards: From Varun Dhawan-Vicky Kaushal’s towel moment to Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Pooja He… https://t.co/56qA94KCrm 9 hours ago