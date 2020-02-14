PM Modi inaugurates 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition in Varanasi

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek', a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hastkala Sankul here. He evinced keen interest in the products on display as he went around several stalls and personally interacted with buyers and artisans coming from different countries, including the US, England and Australia. 👓 View full article

