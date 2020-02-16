Global  

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister

DNA Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
PM Modi was also invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Kejriwal, besides BJP MPs and MLAs from Delhi. Modi, however, could not attend.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Watch: Kejriwal discusses roadmap with AAP MLAs ahead of swearing-in

Watch: Kejriwal discusses roadmap with AAP MLAs ahead of swearing-in 03:12

 AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called minister designate for dinner on Saturday. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was seen arriving at Kejriwal’s residence. Kejriwal is to take oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News [Video]Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal today took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for a third time on Sunday. Magnanious after victory, Kejriwal said he forgives his opponents for speaking ill of him during the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 16:36

Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time [Video]Watch: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM for third consecutive time

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM for the third consecutive time. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Delhi’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01


Arvind Kejriwal's tryst with Ramlila Maidan continues, to sworn-in as Delhi CM at same venue today

The sprawling Ramlila Maidan will once again reverberate with sounds of hundreds of people cheering for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is all set to...
Mid-Day

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister

*New Delhi:* Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time in a row at Ramlila...
Mid-Day

akileshsri

Akilesh Srikantaiah RT @IndianExpress: Replying swiftly to PM Modi's tweet, Kejriwal said he wished the Prime Minister had attended his swearing-in ceremony. "… 8 minutes ago

Balbirs30809149

Balbir singh RT @htTweets: PM @narendramodi congratulates AAP leader @ArvindKejriwal after he took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time in a… 21 minutes ago

Balbirs30809149

Balbir singh RT @ndtv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister. More on https://t.co/Fbzw6… 23 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express Replying swiftly to PM Modi's tweet, Kejriwal said he wished the Prime Minister had attended his swearing-in ceremo… https://t.co/X5sIsz2bm1 24 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY PM #NarendraModi Congratulates #ArvindKejriwal For Taking Oath as #DelhiCM; Here's How #AAP Leader Reacted… https://t.co/fcC3aQRq3j 49 minutes ago

mgeorgemichael

George Michael RT @htTweets: ‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: Prime Minister @narendramodi congratulates Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal https://… 1 hour ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH ‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi congratulates Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/OtxLD0quuS Sent fr… https://t.co/fsO2AbR1Tw 1 hour ago

