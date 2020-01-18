Sources told Zee Media that the two criminals identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell at 5 AM.



Recent related videos from verified sources Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery By: Kelly Broderick , Ryan Dickstein police manhunt shootingPolice shooting manhuntFt. Smallwood rd and Brandonwoods rd. CURTIS BAY, Md. — The manhunt is over for a gunman accused of shooting.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:41Published 1 week ago Delhi Police nabe two dreaded criminals Delhi Police nabe two dreaded criminals Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published on January 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Two wanted criminals killed in encounter by Delhi Police Sources told Zee Media that the two criminals identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur were killed in an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell at 5 AM.

Zee News 2 hours ago



Two killed in encounter in South East Delhi Two persons were killed in an encounter with police in the early hours of Monday, police said adding that the two had criminal history. A senior poli

Hindu 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this