NN Entertainment Here's what Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri said on their break up #BiggBoss13… https://t.co/kGK9MJGoja 5 minutes ago

SidNaaz is True Emotion RT @BiggBossReview2: @manishc62401741 @imrealmahira @sidharth_shukla It is Good but Mahira is trying to prove what Here something More Spec… 17 minutes ago

SidNaaz is True Emotion @manishc62401741 @imrealmahira @sidharth_shukla It is Good but Mahira is trying to prove what Here something More S… https://t.co/pzTuggn9Ms 17 minutes ago

wonderful⁷ RT @jungkimmin18697: It's literally like 3rd or 4th boycott hashtag trending in India ? First Bigg boss Then colors TV Now filmfare Wha… 1 hour ago

BollywoodLife Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Paras Chhabra's ex-gf, Akanksha Puri, has to say about his swayamvar #AkankshaPuri… https://t.co/HWby9HjPlU 1 hour ago

💜Ni'tae'ka⁷💜 It's literally like 3rd or 4th boycott hashtag trending in India ? First Bigg boss Then colors TV Now filmfare What goes on here? 11 hours ago

Jagran English Here's what Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill #BiggBoss13… https://t.co/ndYR99jcN0 13 hours ago