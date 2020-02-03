Reserved seat for deity on Mahakal Express?

This is the third private train, being given the name of Kashi Mahakal Express, that is being billed as the first such service to offer devotional songs and just vegetarian fare onboard. “Our staff are equipped to train aarti. The train staff today had reserved the seat for the pooja,” said Rajni Hasija, director (tourism & marketing).



