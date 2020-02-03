Global  

Reserved seat for deity on Mahakal Express?

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
This is the third private train, being given the name of Kashi Mahakal Express, that is being billed as the first such service to offer devotional songs and just vegetarian fare onboard. “Our staff are equipped to train aarti. The train staff today had reserved the seat for the pooja,” said Rajni Hasija, director (tourism & marketing).
