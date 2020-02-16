Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Taslima Nasreen in burqa spat with A R Rahman’s daughter

Taslima Nasreen in burqa spat with A R Rahman’s daughter

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Author Taslima Nasreen and music composer A R Rahman’s daughter, Khatija, engaged in a sharp exchange on social media after the writer commented on the latter choosing to wear a burqa.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman reacts to Taslima Nasreen's Burqa comment

It was February 2019, when music composer and singer A.R. Rahman completed a decade of winning two Oscars for his work in the Hollywood drama, Slumdog...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Taslima Nasreen: Absolutely love A R Rahman's music, but feel suffocated when I see his daughter

It was February 2019, when music composer and singer A.R. Rahman completed a decade of winning two Oscars for his work in the Hollywood drama, Slumdog...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

CicadaCrypto

द Urban अघोरी ☠️ RT @ImtiazMadmood: A R Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after spat with Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suf… 58 minutes ago

ImtiazMadmood

Imtiaz Mahmood A R Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after spat with Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing an… https://t.co/TNy20IMMc3 1 hour ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Taslima Nasreen in burqa spat with A R Rahman’s daughter https://t.co/2ZZBAmhQCE 2 hours ago

TOIChennai

TOIChennai Taslima Nasreen in burqa spat with A R Rahman’s daughter https://t.co/ovDzUm4mrh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.