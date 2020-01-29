Global  

Mumbai: 140 trees between Marine Drive and Worli to be cleared for Coastal Road

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Mumbai: 140 trees between Marine Drive and Worli to be cleared for Coastal RoadThe Coastal Road project has once again left the citizens fuming as the civic body has initiated the process to get rid of 140 odd trees, and plans to axe 500 more between Marine Drive and Worli. Residents of south Mumbai on Sunday woke up to find notices pasted on trees inside Tata Garden and along the Bhulabhai Desai...
