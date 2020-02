*Hyderabad:* Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the idea behind introducing second alternative tax slabs sans exemptions is to take the country towards "a simplified, exemption-free and reduced rate of tax regime." However, there was no timeframe set by the government to remove all exemptions, she told reporters ...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources No timeline to remove I-T exemptions: Sitharaman Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the idea behind introducing second alternative tax slabs sans exemptions is to take the country towards "a...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this RK No timeline to remove income tax exemptions, says Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/fsUz8l6OSw 2 hours ago Pramod Badmali No timeline to remove income tax exemptions: FM https://t.co/s3gM34McnO Unstable and uncertain tax regime coupled w… https://t.co/8rtRBHndoo 10 hours ago Udayavani No timeline to remove #IncomeTaxExemptions, says @nsitharaman https://t.co/oKXR8EKeWM 12 hours ago indiagosolar.in No timeline to remove income tax exemptions, says FM Sitharaman https://t.co/5FZ2GSYjUa 14 hours ago Times of News No Timeline Set by Govt to Remove Income Tax Exemptions, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/wSEmrrAoCc 17 hours ago Lakshay Rathore RT @CNNnews18: The Budget 2020-21 introduced more tax slabs and offers higher limits provided the taxpayer is ready to forego all the exist… 23 hours ago Sourav Dutta No Timeline Set by Govt to Remove Income Tax Exemptions, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/MJ9N7EkkBQ 23 hours ago Times of News No Timeline Set by Govt to Remove Income Tax Exemptions, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/50eEVdzjFX 23 hours ago