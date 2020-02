Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Congress leader Milind Deora invited ire from his fellow leader Ajay Maken after posting a video on his Twitter account praising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for swearing-in for his third term on Sunday.







Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its... 👓 View full article