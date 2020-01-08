Global  

'Centre's reply disturbing': SC clears permanent commission to women officers in Army

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud rejected the Centre's argument of physiological limitations and...
News video: SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes. The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to...

