British MP who leads Kashmir group denied entry to India

Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi 's Indira Gandhi International Airport , according to an accompanying aide. Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir , was unable to clear customs after her valid Indian visa was rejected, the aide, Harpreet Upal, told The Associated Press.