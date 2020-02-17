Global  

British MP who leads Kashmir group denied entry to India

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying aide. Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir, was unable to clear customs after her valid Indian visa was rejected, the aide, Harpreet Upal, told The Associated Press.
0
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News

British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News 03:04

 British MP with critical views denied entry into India; 3 videos tell 3 versions of Jamia violence story; Maha govt to carry parallel investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case; SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women and more news

