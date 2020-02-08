Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai, no casualty reported

Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai, no casualty reported

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A massive level III fire broke out at GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Byculla area on Monday. The fire broke out on the 10th floor of the building and it is feared that some people are still trapped inside the building. No casualty has been reported so far.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Massive fire breaks out in Iquique, Chile

Massive fire breaks out in Iquique, Chile 00:38

 A massive fire broke out in the city of Iquique in Chile. Wow! Credit/Twitter: @Rommanet

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive Overland Park Fire Was Caused Accidentally [Video]Massive Overland Park Fire Was Caused Accidentally

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.(KCTV)-- Investigators said that the massive fire that started at an Overland Park, Kan. apartment complex was accidentally caused by ongoing construction inside the building.

Credit: KOZLPublished

Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13 [Video]Massive gas explosion in north Indian residential building injures 13

Terrifying moment a massive fire broke at a residential building following a cylinder blast in the north Indian state of Rajasthan. The incident took place on February 13 in a house in Mohalla..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai

A major fire broke out on the eighth floor of GST Bhavan at Mazgaon in Byculla East on Monday afternoon. No injuries have been reported so far.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

Fire in Navi Mumbai high-rise, six fire engines rushed to spot

"No casualty has been reported so far and the cause of the fire is being ascertained," Kadam said.
Zee News


Tweets about this

NedrickExpress

Nedrick Express #BreakingNews | #Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at #GST Bhavan, in Byculla area. #GSTBhavan #fire https://t.co/dupRq0NfoM 56 seconds ago

Anti_sekular

Mr. Anderson (Neo) RT @SwarajyaMag: Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At GST Bhavan In Byculla Area; No Casualties Reported https://t.co/TSUDLEVsO3 9 minutes ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in #Mumbai's Byculla area. #ITVideo More videos: https://t.co/GHplfKhz5t https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in #Mumbai's Byculla area. #ITVideo More videos: https://t.co/GHplfKhz5t https://t.co/VgmnIoea8b 11 minutes ago

SwarajyaMag

Swarajya Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At GST Bhavan In Byculla Area; No Casualties Reported https://t.co/TSUDLEVsO3 12 minutes ago

SunilKu94764515

Sunil Kumar Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Byculla area Massive fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's B… https://t.co/nnBJhB2o3L 19 minutes ago

ibtimes_india

IBTimes India Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's GST Bhavan, five fire tenders at spot #Mumbai #Fire Read: https://t.co/HZj2kYEuFI 22 minutes ago

Afternoon_Voice

Afternoon Voice Massive #fire breaks out at #GSTBhavan in #Mumbai, several people feared trapped @prabhatfire #MumbaiFire… https://t.co/oREWu1ahHs 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.