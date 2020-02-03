Global  

'Kasab would be innocent if he ran into library': BJP's Kapil Mishra likens Jamia violence to 26/11 attack

DNA Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
In another controversial remark, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has equated the December 15 violence in Jamia Milia Islamia to the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai saying that Kasab would have been called innocent had he ran into a library.
News video: Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News

Jamia violence: New footage emerges showing police action on students| OneIndia News 01:11

 New footage showing violence at Jamia Milia Islamia university in December has emerged in which police can be seen thrashing students at the institute's library. The 42 second CCTV clip released by the Jamia coordination committee on social media shows police enter the reading room on campus in riot...

Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library [Video]Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi have accused Indian police of barging into a library and attacking those studying inside. CCTV footage from the reading room of the library..

Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra [Video]Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra

BJP candidate from Model town Kapil Mishra has said that AAP should now change its name to Muslim League.

BJP’s Kapil Mishra draws parallel between Jamia students & Ajmal Kasab


Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15

A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library.
