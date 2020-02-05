Global  

Breaking News: SC asks senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde to talk to Delhi`s Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde has been given the responsibility of talking to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to find out a solution to the road blockade in the area by the Supreme Court of India. 
News video: On Valentine's Day, here's what Shaheen Bagh protesters want

On Valentine's Day, here's what Shaheen Bagh protesters want 01:21

 Shaheen Bagh protestors want to celebrate Valentine's Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Protestors held heart-shaped cutouts. which read 'PM Modi please come to Shaheen Bagh'. Protest against CAA is on for over two months at Shaheen Bagh.

Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News [Video]Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party| OneIndia News

After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member. However, his family has now come..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh protests: Supreme Court names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday

The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern. It asked senior...
IndiaTimes

