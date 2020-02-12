Global  

'Garibi Chupao': Shiv Sena takes jibe at PM Modi for wall being built ahead of Donald Trump's visit

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Shiv Sena on Monday said the ongoing preparation for the much awaited visit of US President Donald Trump is a reflection of the "slave mentality" of Indians. Trump's India trip is like the visit of a "Badshah" (emperor), an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said. Taking a dig at the construction of a wall on a plot...
News video: Trump's India visit: Shiv Sena slams preparations, says seems like an emperor's visit|OneIndia News

Trump's India visit: Shiv Sena slams preparations, says seems like an emperor's visit|OneIndia News 01:58

 AS THE MODI GOVERNMENT IS LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO IMPRESS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON HIS INDIA VISIT, HEAVY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY. BUT FORMER BJP ALLY SHIV SENA HAS MOCKED THE PREPARATIONS FOR TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT IN THE PARTY MOUTHPIECE SAAMANA. SHIV SENA HAS SAID THAT THE PREPARATIONS...

‘Garibi chupao’: Shiv Sena says Trump’s India visit preparations show ‘slave mentality’


Indian Express

I look forward to going to India, says US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit

Days ahead of his scheduled visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (February 12) said that he is looking forward to his February 24-25 visit to...
Zee News


