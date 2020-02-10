Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme Court of the United States > Shaheen Bagh protests: Supreme Court names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday

Shaheen Bagh protests: Supreme Court names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern. It asked senior advocates Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran and former chief Information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters and persuade them to move to alternative site.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Omar Abdullah’s sister moves Supreme Court against his detention under PSA [Video]Omar Abdullah’s sister moves Supreme Court against his detention under PSA

Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot moved Supreme Court against brother's detention under Public Safety Act. Hearing in the apex court was scheduled for Wednesday but was deferred to Friday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published

SC on Shaheen Bagh protest: People entitled to protest, but can't block roads indefinitely| Oneindia [Video]SC on Shaheen Bagh protest: People entitled to protest, but can't block roads indefinitely| Oneindia

THE SC HAS REFUSED TO REMOVE THE SHAHEEN BAGH PROTESTERS FOR NOW. THE APEX COURT HAS REFUSED TO PASS ANY DIRECTION ON SHAHEEN BAGH PROTESTS WITHOUT HEARING THE OTHER SIDE. THE MATTER HAS BEEN LISTED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh protests: SC names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday

The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern. It asked senior...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

'Can't block roads for protests': Supreme Court on anti-CAA stir at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court on Monday said the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others. The SC issued...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IndiaTomorrow_

IndiaTomorrow.net Shaheen Bagh: Supreme Court Appoints Mediators to Talk to Protesters for Venue Shift #ShaheenBagh… https://t.co/dKblAjXvDg 3 seconds ago

Parshur07525741

Rahul Gandhi RT @goyalsanjeev: SHAMELESS SURRENDER by #SupremeLords in front of #ShaheenBagh squatters as they appointed some interlocuters to talk/pers… 26 seconds ago

_IndianMuslims

Indian Muslims '#ShaheenBagh protests: SC names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday.' SC said, 'people have a fundamental right to… https://t.co/CUVuSdQqWi 48 seconds ago

manzurali

منظور علی Manzur Ali RT @TheQuint: BREAKING | Advocate #SanjayHegde to talk to #ShaheenBagh protesters about shifting to another location, Supreme Court directs… 1 minute ago

SudeshY36213799

Sudesh Yadav RT @Vishj05: Supreme Court has began hearing on the petitions seeking clearance of roads blocked for 50 days cos of Shaheen Bagh protests.… 1 minute ago

ranjank63

Ranjan Kumar Indian The appalling apathy of the Govt of India in #ShaheenBagh matter is intriguing. Shaheen Bagh protests: Supreme Cour… https://t.co/VgK6FC0xfF 2 minutes ago

goyalsanjeev

#Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) SHAMELESS SURRENDER by #SupremeLords in front of #ShaheenBagh squatters as they appointed some interlocuters to tal… https://t.co/YOj3svi3td 3 minutes ago

manzurali

منظور علی Manzur Ali RT @barandbench: @sanjayuvacha1 Shaheen Bagh protests: Supreme Court asks Interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to talk to pr… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.