Babulal Marandi`s JVM(P) merges with BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Former Jharkhand chief Minister and president of JVM(P) Babulal Marandi merged his party with the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand, and his supporters into the saffron party at a rally in Ranchi on Monday (February 17).



Recent related news from verified sources Babulal Marandi merges JVM(P) with BJP The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) led by Babulal Marandi formally merged with BJP on Monday in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and o

Hindu 4 hours ago



Babulal Marandi's Jharkhand Vikas Morcha to merge with BJP on February 17 The JVM is all set to formally merge with the BJP at a programme organised in Ranchi on February 17. On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP...

Zee News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Veer Bhadra RT @OpIndia_com: Babulal Marandi’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ after 14 years, merges JVM with the BJP: Here is what he said https://t.co/Ko0Q7hOFWZ 5 minutes ago