Babulal Marandi's JVM(P) merges with BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Former Jharkhand chief Minister and president of JVM(P) Babulal Marandi merged his party with the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Marandi, the first chief minister of Jharkhand, and his supporters into the saffron party at a rally in Ranchi on Monday (February 17).
