Vicky Kaushal on dating rumours with Katrina Kaif: I really want to guard my personal life to some extent

Bollywood Life Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Vicky Kaushal says that his personal life is personal as he refuses to react on stories of being in a relationship with Katrina Kaif
Karan Johar FUNNY REACTION To Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Link Up Rumours | Bhoot Trailer LAUNCH [Video]Karan Johar FUNNY REACTION To Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Link Up Rumours | Bhoot Trailer LAUNCH

Bhoot Trailer LAUNCH: #VickyKaushal has been linked to Katrina Kaif a lot of time. Now #KaranJohar reacts to their link up rumours. Watch the video to know what he has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:25Published

Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series [Video]Katrina Kaif attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's brother web series

The buzz of rumoured relationship between actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has been doing the rounds of the gossip grapevine for a while now. #Katrina Kaif #Vicky Kaushal #Vitkat..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:02Published


Vicky Kaushal breaks his silence on dating rumours with Katrina Kaif and it's not what you expected

During an interaction, Vicky Kaushal was asked if he is dating Katrina Kaif.
DNA

Vicky Kaushal’s cryptic statement on dating Katrina Kaif: Love is a beautiful feeling

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaf's dating rumours are spreading like wildfires in the forest. Hitherto, neither Vicky nor Katrina addressed the dating rumours....
Bollywood Life

indiatvnews

India TV RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #VickyKaushal finally spills beans on dating rumours with #KatrinaKaif. Look what #BhootPartOne #thehauntedship actor h… 4 minutes ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz #VickyKaushal finally spills beans on dating rumours with #KatrinaKaif. Look what #BhootPartOne #thehauntedship act… https://t.co/ArJ7dhy7Lg 4 minutes ago

rm3386

NEWS Vicky Kaushal Neither Denies Nor Accepts Dating Rumours With Katrina Kaif: “Don’t Want To…” https://t.co/W0e5Pi8wPd https://t.co/9WwW0SmonB 5 minutes ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Vicky Kaushal Neither Denies Nor Accepts Dating Rumours With Katrina Kaif: “Don’t Want To…” @vickykaushal09… https://t.co/yaeNYCqY8y 25 minutes ago

Rock78684

khushi ( Asim Riaz 🥰) RT @ZoomTV: Here's what @vickykaushal09 has to say about his dating rumours with #KatrinaKaif https://t.co/Y13dpOyehU 31 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV Here's what @vickykaushal09 has to say about his dating rumours with #KatrinaKaif https://t.co/Y13dpOyehU 36 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Vicky Kaushal on dating rumours with Katrina Kaif: I really want to guard my personal life to some extent… https://t.co/kNc7NPXZUm 37 minutes ago

dna

DNA Vicky Kaushal breaks his silence on dating rumours with Katrina Kaif and it's not what you expected… https://t.co/pNKOAq20Hy 58 minutes ago

