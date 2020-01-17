Court appoints counsel for Nirbhaya death row convict
Monday, 17 February 2020 () A Delhi court on Monday appointed advocate Ravi Qazi as the counsel for one of the death-row convicts Mukesh, in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case after he showed an unwillingness to be represented by his counsel, Vrinda Grover. "If he tells me that he doesn't want to be represented by me, it won't be professional for me to stay on the matter," Grover said.
