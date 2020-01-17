Global  

Court appoints counsel for Nirbhaya death row convict

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020
A Delhi court on Monday appointed advocate Ravi Qazi as the counsel for one of the death-row convicts Mukesh, in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case after he showed an unwillingness to be represented by his counsel, Vrinda Grover. "If he tells me that he doesn't want to be represented by me, it won't be professional for me to stay on the matter," Grover said.
Court offers Nirbhaya death row convict legal aid

A Delhi court on Wednesday offered Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, legal aid after he said that he...
Nirbhaya case: Delhi court issues fresh death warrants for March 3 against 4 convicts

A Delhi court Monday issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 am for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder...
