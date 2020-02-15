Global  

Tata Group pays Rs 2,190 crores, Vodafone Idea Rs 2,500 crores to Telecom Dept as statutory dues

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Vodafone Idea and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday.

The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group...
