Tata Group pays Rs 2,190 crores, Vodafone Idea Rs 2,500 crores to Telecom Dept as statutory dues
Monday, 17 February 2020 () *New Delhi:* Vodafone Idea and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday.
The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group...
*New Delhi:* After Supreme Court rap, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has ordered firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to clear dues before... Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters India