Supreme Court judgment on Permanent Commission will uplift women across country not just in Army, say officers

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Advocate Meenakshi Lekhi, who appeared for women officers, said the apex court judgment has given equal rights to the women officers as their male counterparts.
News video: SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes. The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to...

SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army [Video]SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court ahs has given a big boost to end gender bias in the Indian Army. The SC ordered the Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Army within three months.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News [Video]All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

Its a big day for the women as the SC has ruled that there would be permanent commission for the women in the Army. Court pulled up the centre saying that we need to change our mindsets.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:32Published


Zee News

'Centre's reply disturbing': SC clears permanent commission to women officers in Army

*New Delhi:* The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there...
Mid-Day


