Internationally-renowned conservationist Ian Redmond OBE, award-winning explorer and environmentalist Sacha Dench and Indian actor and equestrian and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Monday were named CMS Ambassadors for Migratory Species until 2023 under the redesigned Ambassadors Programme launched at CMS COP13. 👓 View full article