Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa passes away at age 15 due to brain tumour

Bollywood Life Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in Disneys biographical drama Queen of Katwe, has died. She was 15. Pearl Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
News video: Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post

Lupita Nyong'o remembers Queen of Katwe co-star in touching tribute post 00:43

 Lupita Nyong'o paid tribute to her late Queen of Katwe co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa in a touching post on Sunday.

Nikita Peal Waligwa: Child actress who appeared in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' dies at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star Of Disney's 'Queen Of Katwe,' Dies At 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa: Queen of Katwe stars pay tribute

Nikita Pearl Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in Uganda at the age of 15.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comE! OnlineFOXNews.comAceShowbizallAfrica.comAl JazeeraNYTimes.comHindu

Lupita Nyong'o Remembers 'Queen of Katwe' Co-Star Nikita Pearl Waligwa

Lupita Nyong’o is mourning the death of Nikita Pearl Waligwa. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to remember her Queen of Katwe young co-star after it...
Just Jared

trinitykamami

T👸🏾🦋🪐✨ RT @amritabhinder: Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 Nikita was diagnosed with brain tumour 2016 film was ba… 25 seconds ago

Ricky_de1

Mokgetlhe ke nna... RT @BBCAfrica: Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 https://t.co/QHrlArGDEe 28 seconds ago

simphiwe_madida

Simphiwe Bridgman RT @Independent: Queen of Katwe child star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies, aged 15 https://t.co/bVXpmO2AXk 55 seconds ago

stillirise44

stillirise RT @THR: The young actress, who starred in the 2016 Walt Disney film 'Queen of Katwe,' had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 https:… 1 minute ago

ELS8301

Ellen L. Short RT @EW: David Oyelowo remembers late 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Pearl Waligwa: 'She was a ball of light' https://t.co/i5WXWtrQiP 2 minutes ago

MsShaynaT

Shayna Hayes So tragic... Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Star of ‘Queen of Katwe,’ Dies at 15. https://t.co/qj7qNmCwjk 3 minutes ago

misskambok2

Aryah RT @diaryofa9jagirl: Ugandan's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15. Although, Nikita made a recovery from brain tumor ca… 5 minutes ago

BreakfastAtDior

Ur grandpa, but gayer RT @THR: David Oyelowo paid tribute to the young star: "We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in… 6 minutes ago

