Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro asking her to stay true to her words; sparks hilarious memes

Bollywood Life Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Shilpa Shinde, who went on to win the title for season 11 has been against Sidharth Shukla for the win. She had even said that she would return the trophy if he becomes the winner. And now Sidharth Shukla fans want the actress to return the trophy.
