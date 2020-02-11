Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz to debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in Student of the Year 3?

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published Shah Rukh's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri 01:12 Be it off screen or on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his fans with his romantic charisma and wit. Leaving no chance to spread love on Valentine's Day on Friday, SRK posted a cute message for wife Gauri Khan. Of course, the post has the element of his trademark wit.