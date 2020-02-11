Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz to debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in Student of the Year 3?
Monday, 17 February 2020 () If reports are to be believed Bigg Boss 13's runner up, Asim Riaz will make his Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan in Karan Johar's student franchise, Student of the Year 3.
