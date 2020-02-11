Global  

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz to debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in Student of the Year 3?

Bollywood Life Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
If reports are to be believed Bigg Boss 13's runner up, Asim Riaz will make his Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan in Karan Johar's student franchise, Student of the Year 3.
News video: Shah Rukh's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri

Shah Rukh's witty quip on 36th Valentine's Day with wife Gauri 01:12

 Be it off screen or on screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows the best how to woo his fans with his romantic charisma and wit. Leaving no chance to spread love on Valentine's Day on Friday, SRK posted a cute message for wife Gauri Khan. Of course, the post has the element of his trademark wit.

