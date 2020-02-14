Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula clarifies after being quoted on his remarks about season winner Sidharth Shukla
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Prince Narula was quoted to have passed remarks about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla saying that he cannot win respect even if he bagged the trophy. It was a fake account who had tweeted out the same. The actor has issued a clarifying statement regarding the same on his Twitter handle.
Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at their time in house.
The finale of Bigg Boss 13 was held on Saturday, February 15 and television actor Sidharth Shukla won the show. Days before the finale, former Bhabiji Ghar Par... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life