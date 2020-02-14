Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula clarifies after being quoted on his remarks about season winner Sidharth Shukla

Bollywood Life Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Prince Narula was quoted to have passed remarks about Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla saying that he cannot win respect even if he bagged the trophy. It was a fake account who had tweeted out the same. The actor has issued a clarifying statement regarding the same on his Twitter handle.
News video: Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey

Bigg Boss Highlights : Arti & Sidharth Shukla's joy as they watch a video tribute of their journey 03:50

 Bigg Boss 13 is about to end and the contestants finally got to relive their journeys on the show. Rashami, Sidharth, Asim Arti, Paras and Shenaaz had quite an emotional time on stage looking back at their time in house.

