Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tapas Pal, Bengali actor and former MP, passes away

Tapas Pal, Bengali actor and former MP, passes away

Indian Express Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Bengali actor and former Trinamool MP Tapas Paul passes away

He had been suffering from heart ailments for the past few years.
Hindu

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul dies at 61

Paul was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam in December 2016 and was given bail after 13 months.
Zee News


Tweets about this

AvijitG06125778

Avijit Goswami RT @ZeeNews: Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul dies at 61 https://t.co/BOwPf68pfv https://t.co/4aTU7PXIOP 4 minutes ago

shisoro

shishir kumar RT @PTI_News: Veteran Bengali actor, former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul dies of cardiac arrest: Family sources 5 minutes ago

ConnectGujarat

ConnectGujarat #TapasPal, veteran Bengali actor and former TMC MP, passes away at 61 in #Mumbai For More Details Click Here :… https://t.co/h4ypNy93OK 6 minutes ago

henne38

mona RT @firstpost: #TapasPal passes away after a cardiac arrest https://t.co/LHN2fRBy8n 9 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Former Trinamool MP and Bengali actor Tapas Pal passes away due to cardiac arrest https://t.co/1xZ4zrVhjS 11 minutes ago

AbdulOdud123

Abdul Odud RT @Showbiz_IT: Bengali actor and former MP #TapasPal dies at 61 https://t.co/TKaCXb9hXe 12 minutes ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India Veteran Bengali actor, former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul dies of cardiac arrest: Family sources 13 minutes ago

taizun_tapia

Taizun Tapia RT @htTweets: Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Paul dies at 61 https://t.co/sIGgWgU1Bq https://t.co/0EzIzVwYAH 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.