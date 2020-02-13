Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji to shoot a slick climax in Abu Dhabi

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji to shoot a slick climax in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in key roles. The rebooted sequel is directed by Varun Sharma
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan SOLVE Love ISSUES For Valentine's Day | Love Aaj Kal | EXCLUSIVE [Video]Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan SOLVE Love ISSUES For Valentine's Day | Love Aaj Kal | EXCLUSIVE

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal. The Love Aaj Kal co-stars have been seen together several times, due to which many..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:51Published

Sara Ali Khan on chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, her competition | Love Aaj Kal | Aur Batao [Video]Sara Ali Khan on chemistry with Kartik Aaryan, her competition | Love Aaj Kal | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao' RJ Stutee speaks to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan about their new movie, Love Aaj Kal.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan recalls Rani Mukerji's tip when he was dating Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor are now happily married, but it was actress Rani Mukerji who played an important role during their dating days. Saif and...
Bollywood Life

Saif Ali Khan reveals Rani Mukerji's dating advice to him when he just started dating Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, 'What Women Want Season 2', Saif Ali Khan shared an interesting dating tip given to him by Rani Mukerji.
DNA


Tweets about this

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta Bunty Aur Babli 2: Foreign shores for desi con artists Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji; both actors head to Abu Dhab… https://t.co/mLDtuTOA6R 5 minutes ago

HrothikB

comic girl 👩💞 RT @pinkvilla: #SaifAliKhan and #RaniMukerji to shoot a slick climax for #BuntyAurBabli2 in Abu Dhabi; Deets Inside - https://t.co/zxrIZXQw… 29 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #SaifAliKhan and #RaniMukerji to shoot a slick climax for #BuntyAurBabli2 in Abu Dhabi; Deets Inside - https://t.co/zxrIZXQwNa 1 hour ago

SaifSaiffan

saif fan 🔥 RT @indiacom: While the first #BuntyAurBabli was shot entirely in India, this time, the makers decided to take it to the UAE. The team of t… 1 hour ago

indiacom

India.com While the first #BuntyAurBabli was shot entirely in India, this time, the makers decided to take it to the UAE. The… https://t.co/1XnIZr8gEE 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.