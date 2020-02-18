Global  

Veteran Bengali actor and politician Tapas Pal passes away at 61

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Tapas Pal is no more. The veteran Bengali actor passed away due to cardiac arrest
Subhamk77969341

Subham kar Veteran Bengali actor and politician Tapas Pal passes away at 61age #TapasPal RIP 🙏💐 https://t.co/TeZBR7ER9c 14 minutes ago

skp__2016

SKP RT @IchbinUjjaini: "Veteran Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday. He was 61. IMO though his polit… 1 hour ago

IchbinUjjaini

Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی "Veteran Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday. He was 61. IMO though his… https://t.co/dske74qjni 2 hours ago

