Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior set to CHALLENGE the lifetime business of Kabir Singh at the box office

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior set to CHALLENGE the lifetime business of Kabir Singh at the box office

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks [Video]Box Office Verdict Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D, Tanhaji #TutejaTalks

Saif Ali Khan and debutante Alaya F’s Jawaani Jaanemaan made a promising start at the Bollywood box office. It has now been one week that the film has been running in theatres and the fun yet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:44Published

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' made tax-free in Haryana [Video]Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' made tax-free in Haryana

Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office said on Wednesday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior TRENDS better than Kabir Singh and Sanju at the box office

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior chronicles the heroic story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's subedaar Tanaji Malusare who sacrificed his life fighting valiantly...
Bollywood Life

Entertainment News: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' crosses Rs 260 cr, challenges Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' at Box Office

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has become the first film to have crossed Rs 260 crore at the Box Office. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.