Yogi Adityanath to visit Agra to review preparations ahead of Donald Trump's visit

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra on Tuesday to review the arrangements that have been put in place ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city.

City Magistrate Arun Kumar had informed on Monday that the US President will be visiting Agra on February 24.

Trump is slated to pay a...
News video: Trump's India visit: Shiv Sena slams preparations, says seems like an emperor's visit|OneIndia News

Trump's India visit: Shiv Sena slams preparations, says seems like an emperor's visit|OneIndia News 01:58

 AS THE MODI GOVERNMENT IS LEAVING NO STONE UNTURNED TO IMPRESS US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP ON HIS INDIA VISIT, HEAVY PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY. BUT FORMER BJP ALLY SHIV SENA HAS MOCKED THE PREPARATIONS FOR TRUMP'S INDIA VISIT IN THE PARTY MOUTHPIECE SAAMANA. SHIV SENA HAS SAID THAT THE PREPARATIONS...

