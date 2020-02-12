Yogi Adityanath to visit Agra to review preparations ahead of Donald Trump's visit
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will visit Agra on Tuesday to review the arrangements that have been put in place ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city.
City Magistrate Arun Kumar had informed on Monday that the US President will be visiting Agra on February 24.
According to the district administration officials, a high-level team from the US embassy is scheduled to visit Agra on Monday to plan modalities of Trump's...