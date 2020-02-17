‘Begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana’: Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for tweet on SC ruling over women Army officers

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources 'Begani shadi mein ...': Smriti Irani slams Rahul over tweet on SC order

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



BJP govt disrespected women by arguing they don't deserve command posts in Army: Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this