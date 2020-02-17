Global  

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backs British MP Debbie Abrahams deportation, calls her a Pak proxy

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi backs British MP Debbie Abrahams deportation, calls her a Pak proxy

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday (February 18) welcomed the Centre's decision to deport British MP Debbie Abrahams, saying it was necessary as she is a Pakistan proxy known for her relations with Pakistan government at ISI.
News video: 'Govt afraid' vs 'Pak proxy': Cong divided over British MP deportation| OneIndia News

'Govt afraid' vs 'Pak proxy': Cong divided over British MP deportation| OneIndia News 04:05

 Congress divided over British MP deportation, Tharoor says govt afraid while Singhvi calls her Pak proxy; Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi engage in latest Twitter spat; Sunny Deol slammed for saying no one better than him at beating up people, Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 2011 World Cup photo wins Laureus...

British MP Debbie Abrahams denied entry into India; deported to Dubai

Labour Party MP Debbie Abrahams claim that she had a valid visa was rebutted by India's Home ministry which said she was informed about her e-visa being...
SBSatpathy2

S.B. Satpathy RT @iAnkurSingh: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi calls Debbie Pak Proxy. Congress leader @ShashiTharoor supports her. Why? https://… 1 minute ago

ramraval

Ramesh Raval @pbhushan1 As you know as per Abhishek Manu Sanghavi congress leader and lawyer she is paki proxy and to me you also fall in same category 3 minutes ago

kvhaflong

kvhaflong RT @ZeeNews: Congress leader Singhvi backs British MP Debbie Abrahams deportation, calls her a Pak proxy https://t.co/gVMwBDEutU #DebbieA… 11 minutes ago

