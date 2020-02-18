Global  

Delhi Police files chargesheet in December 15 Jamia violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator

Zee News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Sharjeel Imam, former JNU student, who had been arrested by the Delhi Police earlier, has been named as the instigator behind the violence in Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony on December 15 last year.
News video: Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News

Jamia Violence: Delhi police files chargesheet, Sharjeel Imam named instigator|OneIndia News 01:52

 DELHI POLICE HAS FILED A CHARGESHEET IN THE DECEMBER 15 VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE IN JAMIA MILIA ISLAMIA AND NEW FRIENDS COLONY. JNU STUDENT SHARJEEL IMAM WHO WAS ARRESTED ON SEDITION CHARGES HAS BEEN NAMED AS AN INSTIGATOR IN THE CHARGESHEET. HE HAS BEEN SENT TO JUDICIAL CUSTODY TILL MARCH 3rd.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jamia violence | No medical aid provided: Student seeks Rs 1 crore compensation [Video]Jamia violence | No medical aid provided: Student seeks Rs 1 crore compensation

A student from Jamia Millia Islamia University Mohammad Mustafa filed a complaint against Delhi Police seeking Rs 1 crore as compensation. The complaint was filed in Delhi High Court. Mustafa also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

Gauhati HC says that land, bank papers can't be used to prove citizenship|OneIndia News [Video]Gauhati HC says that land, bank papers can't be used to prove citizenship|OneIndia News

LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF: GAUHATI HC, SHEENA BORA MURDER: FORMER MUMBAI CHIEF MAKES SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS, UDDHAV THACKERAY: WON'T GIVE KOREGAON-BHIMA PROBE TO CENTRE, NOT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top News of the Day | Feb 18, 2020: Sharjeel Imam named in Jamia stir chargesheet, Pak to stay in FATF grey list & more

In top news of the day on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the Delhi Police filed its charge sheet in the December 15 violence. JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was...
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Dec. 15 Jamia-New Friend’s Colony violence

Jawaharlal Nehru University Ph. D student Sharjeel Imam’s name mentioned as ‘instigator’
Hindu

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: .@DelhiPolice files chargesheet in December 15 Jamia violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator #DelhiPolice #JamiaVio… 2 hours ago

Kanwarsinghyad4

Kanwar singh yadav RT @ZeeNews: Delhi Police files chargesheet in December 15 Jamia violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator https://t.co/OAowbP8ALo 2 hours ago

SaraBangla

Sara Bangla Delhi Police files chargesheet in December 15 Jamia violence case - https://t.co/GsJIpekH8e 2 hours ago

Milan_reports

Milan Sharma RT @ravijalhotra: #JamiaViolence Delhi Police files chargesheet in 15th December Jamia-NFC violence on 13th of February. #Investigation rev… 3 hours ago

Pranavenstein

Pranav Srivilasan @kazhugan Just in: https://t.co/B4vX7bVVbG 3 hours ago

sid_tarique

Tarique Siddiqui RT @the_hindu: In the document, police have mentioned that the empty bullet cartridges found during the incident was 3.2mm bore. https://t… 3 hours ago

OShurakh

Shurakh O Delhi Police files chargesheet in December 15 Jamia violence case, names Sharjeel Imam as instigator… https://t.co/C4u7S6feFO 4 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu In the document, police have mentioned that the empty bullet cartridges found during the incident was 3.2mm bore. https://t.co/pd6VwhTGjQ 4 hours ago

