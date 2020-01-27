Global  

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi backs govt on British MP deportation, says she is 'Pak proxy'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday backed the govt's deportation of British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, saying she is not just an MP but a "Pakistan proxy". "The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted," Singhvi tweeted.
 Congress divided over British MP deportation, Tharoor says govt afraid while Singhvi calls her Pak proxy; Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi engage in latest Twitter spat; Sunny Deol slammed for saying no one better than him at beating up people, Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 2011 World Cup photo wins Laureus...

