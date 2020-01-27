Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi backs govt on British MP deportation, says she is 'Pak proxy'

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday backed the govt's deportation of British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, saying she is not just an MP but a "Pakistan proxy". "The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI . Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted," Singhvi tweeted. 👓 View full article

