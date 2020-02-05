Global  

Ram temple trust to meet tomorrow for setting construction deadline

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust mandated by the central government to complete the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at its first meeting is set to finalise "muhurat" for beginning the construction. The temple will have its first meeting on February 19 in the national capital with several key decisions on its agenda.
