Ram temple trust to meet tomorrow for setting construction deadline

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Madhya Pradesh becomes 5th state to pass resolution against CAA | OneIndia News Rajinikanth backs CAA and NPR, PM Modi announces Ram Temple construction trust, Owaisi questions timing of Temple Trust announcement, Amit Shah welcomes decision to include Dait member on Ram temple.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:05Published 2 weeks ago Owaisi slams Ram temple trust formation timing; Uma Bharti calls for Ram Rajya Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Prime Minister Modi’s Ram Temple trust announcement. He said that the announcement was made with an eye on Delhi polls. Owaisi also slammed the BJP for giving Padma.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ram Temple Trust to hold first meet on Feb 19 Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will discuss the construction of a temple in Ayodhya during its first meeting in Delhi on February 19, said trust member Swami...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



'Spare five-acre graveyard land in Ramjanmabhoomi’ A Supreme Court lawyer has written a letter to the Ram temple trust on behalf of ten local Muslims, appealing to the trust to spare five acres of land around the...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago





Tweets about this