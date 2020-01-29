Prashant Kishor launches outreach campaign 'Baat Bihar Ki', targets CM Nitish Kumar

He also launched a "Baat Bihar Ki" programme to reach out to thousands of the state's younger voters.

RJD releases poster calling Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'shikari', JD(U) hits back with 'Thugs of Bihar' jibe JD(U) supporters put up posters referring to former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad as 'Thugs of Bihar' at the roundabout near I-T office, one...

Zee News 6 days ago



