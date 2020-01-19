Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, calling his comments on divorce regressive and foolish.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

RSS doesnt want to change anyone religion Mohan Bhagwat [Video]RSS doesnt want to change anyone religion Mohan Bhagwat

RSS doesnt want to change anyone religion Mohan Bhagwat

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark [Video]Nawab Malik vs Giriraj Singh on RSS chief’s ‘2 child policy’ remark

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the sangh’s next area of focus will be to seek policy intervention for the implementation of a two-child norm in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on divorce, calls it foolish

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the workers of the organisation in Ahmedabad, spoke about the increasing rate of divorce in the country. He said,...
Mid-Day

Rahul Gandhi: It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations

*New Delhi:* It is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try and erase reservations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and asserted that his party will...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on divorce, calls it foolish https://t.co/hmKUwdBHIP https://t.co/Z7PZZQmL1C 25 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment #SonamKapoor https://t.co/RtyK3Fa0CE 34 minutes ago

waleed_rf

waleed mehmood qari RT @gulf_news: Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief over divorce comment https://t.co/mMXvYKdbvh 2 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief over divorce comment - Gulf News https://t.co/s2MuiLanvU https://t.co/KcG5TZ1F4Y 2 hours ago

gulf_news

Gulf News Bollywood's Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief over divorce comment https://t.co/mMXvYKdbvh 2 hours ago

stevebenke

Steven Benke Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment - https://t.co/uATWM3U8j3 https://t.co/d9USykMWSm 3 hours ago

AhmedabadTimes

Ahmedabad Times #SonamKapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for divorce comment https://t.co/Mo8DGsZQtn 4 hours ago

WorldJat

Jat World RT @republic: Sonam Kapoor slams RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 'divorce more in educated families' argument https://t.co/0QpXHgOZ34 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.