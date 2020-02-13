Global  

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: 'I'm happy in my pajamas,’ says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week 2020, says when it comes to style, she is most comfortable in her pajamas.
News video: Kareena Kapoor sets the ramp on fire at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week

Kareena Kapoor sets the ramp on fire at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week 02:01

 Kareena Kapoor slayed at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. She was the show stopper for designer Amit Aggarwal. Kareena wore a beautiful green and black ensemble. Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty also walked the ramp in style.

